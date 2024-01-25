Moca Foundation Announces Launch of MOCA Token with Support from Animoca Brands

According to Foresight News, the Moca Foundation has announced the upcoming launch of its MOCA token. More details about the token will be revealed soon. In addition, Mocaverse, a subsidiary of Animoca Brands, has officially signed on as a partner for the release of the MOCA Coin. This partnership will provide support for the MOCA token and promote its adoption in the Mocaverse, Animoca Brands ecosystem, and other areas. The collaboration between Moca Foundation and Animoca Brands aims to expand the use of the MOCA token across various platforms and industries. As the token gains traction, it is expected to contribute to the growth and development of both the Moca Foundation and Animoca Brands ecosystems. Further information about the MOCA token and its potential applications will be disclosed in the coming days.

