10n8 Little Dragon Raises $1.5 Million in 72-Hour Fundraising Round

Binance News
2024-01-25 18:07
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Decrypt, gamified Bitcoin accelerator 10n8 Little Dragon has raised $1.5 million in a 72-hour fundraising round. Among the 50 investors and VC firms contributing were Centauri Digital Asset Group, Mirai DAO, New Tribe Capital, 3M Capital, Ivan on Tech, SeedThrift Ventures, Boxmining, Spicy Capital, and Satoshi Stacker. The project aims to accelerate APAC projects and introduce them to English-speaking markets, enabling users to stake, play, and earn across different pools and games. 10n8 Little Dragon leverages the BRC-20 standard, an Ordinals protocol that allows users to mint and transfer tokens via the Bitcoin blockchain. The ecosystem includes Dragon Pools, offering staking-based yield in selected BRC-20 projects' tokens, and Gamified Pools, enabling users to stake and receive yield in Bitcoin. The platform is launching with a Mini-Dragon Staking game, and participants in the Dragon Pool gain access to the Red Envelope Hunter BRC-20 game. Based on the traditional Chinese New Year custom of giving red envelopes, the game sees players competing for rewards, including the top prize of a Red Envelope containing Bitcoin. The project's future roadmap features additional Dragon Pools with alternative DeFi mechanisms, development of an in-game Dragon Ordinals collection, and a Unity-based metaverse game expanding on the original lore of Little Dragon.
