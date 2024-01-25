copy link
Aptos Foundation Partners with Multiple Data Integration Providers
2024-01-25 16:05
According to Foresight News, the Aptos Foundation has formed partnerships with several data integration providers, including Dune, Nansen, Space & Time, Token Terminal, DappRadar, Elliptic, The Tie, and Flipside. These collaborations aim to offer cross-use case data integration services for users and developers building on the Aptos platform.
