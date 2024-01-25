copy link
create picture
more
Spot Bitcoin ETFs Set for Debut with Predicted $4 Billion Inflows on First Day
Binance News
2024-01-25 15:54
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Coincu, the first spot Bitcoin ETFs are set to begin trading on January 11, with Bloomberg predicting a record $4 billion in inflows on the inaugural day. This follows the approval of 11 spot Bitcoin ETFs by the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) in a single day, allowing traditional financial giants like BlackRock and Fidelity to offer regulated exposure to Bitcoin for US institutional investors. Bloomberg estimates that $2 billion of the anticipated inflows could come from BlackRock alone. Issuers are preparing for trading to commence on Thursday morning, with the prospect of as much as $4 billion pouring into the market on the first day for the 11 ETFs. The anticipation surrounding these spot Bitcoin ETFs has sent shockwaves through the crypto community, marking a historic moment in the evolution of cryptocurrency investment products. With fees set at approximately 0.2% to 0.4% and major players entering the market, including BlackRock's Larry Fink, expressing a shift in sentiment towards Bitcoin, the stage is set for a new chapter in the intersection of traditional finance and cryptocurrency.
View full text