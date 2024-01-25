Buy Crypto
Spot Bitcoin ETFs Set for Debut with Predicted $4 Billion Inflows on First Day

2024-01-25 15:54
According to Coincu, the first spot Bitcoin ETFs are set to begin trading on January 11, with Bloomberg predicting a record $4 billion in inflows on the inaugural day. This follows the approval of 11 spot Bitcoin ETFs by the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) in a single day, allowing traditional financial giants like BlackRock and Fidelity to offer regulated exposure to Bitcoin for US institutional investors. Bloomberg estimates that $2 billion of the anticipated inflows could come from BlackRock alone. Issuers are preparing for trading to commence on Thursday morning, with the prospect of as much as $4 billion pouring into the market on the first day for the 11 ETFs. The anticipation surrounding these spot Bitcoin ETFs has sent shockwaves through the crypto community, marking a historic moment in the evolution of cryptocurrency investment products. With fees set at approximately 0.2% to 0.4% and major players entering the market, including BlackRock's Larry Fink, expressing a shift in sentiment towards Bitcoin, the stage is set for a new chapter in the intersection of traditional finance and cryptocurrency.
