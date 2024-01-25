Buy Crypto
Markets
Trade
Spot
Buy and sell on the Spot market with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Buy & sell cryptocurrencies using bank transfer and 800+ options
Convert & Block Trade
The easiest way to trade at all sizes
Trading Bots
Trade smarter with our various automated strategies - easy, fast and reliable
Copy Trading
Follow the most popular traders
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Contracts settled in USDT and USDC
COIN-M Futures
Contracts settled in cryptocurrency
Options
USDT Options with limited downside and affordable entry
Earn
Square
Square
Stay informed with everything crypto
Academy (Learn & Earn)
Earn crypto by learning about blockchain
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights
Research
Institutional-grade analysis, in-depth insights, and more
More
VIP & Institutional
Your trusted digital asset platform for VIPs and institutions
Launchpad
Discover and gain access to new token launches
Mining Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
Pay
Send, receive and spend crypto
Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
NFT
Explore NFTs from creators worldwide
Fan Token
Discover an all-new fandom and unlock unlimited fan experiences
Web3 Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
BNB Chain
The most popular blockchain to build your own dApp
Charity
Blockchain empowers charity to be more transparent, efficient, and traceable
Cancel
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Lamassu Addresses Bitcoin ATM Vulnerabilities Following Ethical Hacker Demonstration

Binance News
2024-01-25 15:33
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Coincu, Lamassu Industries, a Bitcoin ATM provider, quickly resolved a significant vulnerability in its machines after ethical hackers demonstrated they could gain full control. In 2023, security researchers from IOActive set out to infiltrate Lamassu's ATMs and discovered exploitable weaknesses. Gunter Ollman, IOActive's chief technology officer, revealed that the vulnerabilities allowed attackers to view and manipulate interactions with the hijacked Bitcoin ATMs, potentially stealing Bitcoin from users' wallets during transactions. Ollman emphasized the sophistication of an attacker, highlighting the ability to modify the entire user experience and potentially trick users into divulging sensitive information, such as bank account details. However, Ollman reassured the community that the impact would be confined to the user's account balance. He emphasized that when a device is compromised down to the operating system level, the extent of the attack is contingent on the user's trust in the device or its manufacturer. Gabriel Gonzalez, IOActive's director of hardware security, noted that the vulnerability granted an attacker with physical access to the ATM full control, posing risks of draining Bitcoin and manipulating the note reader to display incorrect deposit amounts. Lamassu Industries promptly addressed the issue, deploying a security patch before the vulnerability became public in 2024. Lamassu informed ATM owners about the fix, urging them to update their Bitcoin ATM machines promptly. This swift response from Lamassu reflects the commitment to user security, ensuring that potential vulnerabilities are promptly identified and rectified to safeguard users and maintain trust in the rapidly evolving landscape of cryptocurrency transactions.
View full text