Options Trading Platform Aevo Migrates to Modular Blockchain Celestia

According to Foresight News, options trading platform Aevo has announced that its L2 has migrated to the modular blockchain Celestia. Aevo stated that using Celestia as a high-throughput DA layer can improve the scalability of the Aevo chain itself, increase block size, and reduce block time. This migration will reduce DA costs by 100 times, thereby increasing the profitability of Aevo's Exchange/Sequencer by over 90%.

View full text