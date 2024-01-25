Cadence Protocol Completes Strategic Funding Round for DeFi Perpetual Aggregator

According to Foresight News, Cadence Protocol, a DeFi perpetual protocol aggregator, has completed a strategic funding round. Participants in the round included Dewhales Capital, CSP DAO, FourMoons Investment Group, Code4Arena / Canto / Slingshot founder Scott Lewis, Zellic co-founders Stephan Tong and Jasraj Bedi, former Akash Network COO Boz Menzalji, Biconomy co-founder Aniket Jindal, Marin Ventures' Ryon Nixon, TRGC CFO Mark Santin, 4RC DeFi Dad, and Nomatic co-founder. The specific amount raised has not been disclosed. The new funds will be used to launch the perpetual protocol on the Canto chain, aiming to improve capital efficiency by integrating RWA assets, contract-guaranteed income (CSR), and liquidity staking derivatives (LSD).

