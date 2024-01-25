Accseal Ltd. Completes Development of ZKP SoC Acceleration Chip, Set for Mass Production in 2024

According to Foresight News, Accseal Ltd. has completed the development of its zero-knowledge proof (ZKP) SoC acceleration chip, the Accseal LEO chip, and plans to begin mass production in the first quarter of 2024. The chip uses a 12nm manufacturing process and is capable of complex MSM and NTT calculations. It supports programmable design and can be adjusted to support dozens of public chain projects based on the ZK-SNARK algorithm, such as Aleo, Scroll, zkSync, Taiko, Aztec, and Linea, by modifying the upper layer protocol. The Accseal LEO chip can also be applied to computing power projects in the DePIN track.

