Hong Kong SFC Releases Strategic Priorities for 2024-2026, Including Virtual Asset Regulation

According to Foresight News, the Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) has released its strategic priorities for 2024 to 2026. In the area of virtual assets, the SFC plans to provide regulatory guidance for new virtual asset activities and promote the development of a regulatory framework for virtual asset trading platforms. The commission aims to support the tokenization of traditional products while protecting investor interests by utilizing blockchain and Web3 foundational technologies. Additionally, the SFC seeks to establish a responsible and secure fintech ecosystem and build closer ties with local and international law enforcement agencies to combat crime.

View full text