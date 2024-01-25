copy link
QQ Music Opens Refund Channel for TME Digital Collection
2024-01-25 15:30
According to Foresight News, QQ Music has opened a refund channel for its TME Digital Collection. Previously, Tencent's TME had suspended the TME Digital Collection business in November 2022, and the original team members have been internally reassigned. Insiders revealed that Tencent had discussed the digital collection business, but decided to abandon it after considering regulatory factors and Tencent's strategic direction.
