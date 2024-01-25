copy link
ENS.Vision Rebrands to Vision.io and Plans to Shift to Multi-Chain
Binance News
2024-01-25 15:30
According to Foresight News, domain trading and management platform ENS.Vision has announced its rebranding to Vision.io, with plans to shift towards multi-chain in the future. In April 2023, Vision.io completed a $2 million seed funding round, led by 1confirmation.
