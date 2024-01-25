Ruby Protocol Announces 72-Hour Liquidity Bootstrapping Pool Event

According to Foresight News, LayerZero's ecosystem project, Ruby Protocol, will hold a 72-hour Liquidity Bootstrapping Pool (LBP) event in collaboration with community platform Fjord Foundry on January 25 at 21:00 Beijing time. During this event, users can auction RUBY tokens with a starting price of $0.5. The LBP will conclude on January 28 at 21:00 Beijing time. A total of 5% of RUBY tokens will be auctioned using the ETH liquidity guiding pool in this LBP event. RUBY token holders can vote to support protocol upgrades and use the tokens to pay for transaction fees on Ruby applications, as well as enjoy payment discounts. After the community-oriented LBP sale ends, RUBY tokens will be listed on DEX and gradually launched on centralized trading platforms.

