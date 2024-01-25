Hong Kong Plans to Revise Laws to Regulate Virtual Asset OTC Trading

According to Foresight News, Hong Kong's Deputy Secretary for Financial Services and the Treasury, Chen Haolian, spoke at the Asian Financial Forum, stating that authorities are actively participating in promoting the development of virtual assets and the third-generation internet ecosystem. They plan to revise laws to bring over-the-counter (OTC) trading activities of virtual assets under regulatory supervision. Chen Haolian emphasized that the government will ensure that the regulatory system manages and reduces the actual and potential risks of virtual assets while providing a transparent and predictable regulatory environment for industry development.

View full text