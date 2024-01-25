Pendle Whale Secures $8.92 Million in Profits Without Selling Tokens

According to Foresight News, on-chain analyst @ai_9684xtpa has reported that the second-largest Pendle whale has made a profit of $8.92 million. The whale purchased 4,272,241 Pendle tokens in batches between February 8 and October 20, 2023, spending $1.5 million at an average cost of $0.35 per token. The current value of the tokens is $10.42 million. Furthermore, the whale has not sold any of the tokens.

