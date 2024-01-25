copy link
Oasis Network to Provide Grant Funding to DeltaDAO for Developing Computing Layer
2024-01-25 15:23
According to Foresight News, privacy-focused blockchain Oasis Network will provide grant funding to data ecosystem building and integration company deltaDAO AG. The specific grant amount has not been disclosed. DeltaDAO will develop a new parallel runtime environment, also known as ParaTime, on the Oasis Network.
