Oasis Network to Provide Grant Funding to DeltaDAO for Developing Computing Layer

According to Foresight News, privacy-focused blockchain Oasis Network will provide grant funding to data ecosystem building and integration company deltaDAO AG. The specific grant amount has not been disclosed. DeltaDAO will develop a new parallel runtime environment, also known as ParaTime, on the Oasis Network.