Web3 Game NBLGAME Investigates Security Vulnerability After Staking Contract Attack
2024-01-25 15:19
According to Foresight News, Web3 game NBLGAME has discovered a security vulnerability in its staking contract, which has been attacked. NBLGAME announced on Twitter that they are actively investigating the issue and have asked users to remain patient while they work to resolve the problem.
