Buy Crypto
Markets
Trade
Spot
Buy and sell on the Spot market with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Buy & sell cryptocurrencies using bank transfer and 800+ options
Convert & Block Trade
The easiest way to trade at all sizes
Trading Bots
Trade smarter with our various automated strategies - easy, fast and reliable
Copy Trading
Follow the most popular traders
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Contracts settled in USDT and USDC
COIN-M Futures
Contracts settled in cryptocurrency
Options
USDT Options with limited downside and affordable entry
Earn
Square
Square
Stay informed with everything crypto
Academy (Learn & Earn)
Earn crypto by learning about blockchain
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights
Research
Institutional-grade analysis, in-depth insights, and more
More
VIP & Institutional
Your trusted digital asset platform for VIPs and institutions
Launchpad
Discover and gain access to new token launches
Mining Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
Pay
Send, receive and spend crypto
Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
NFT
Explore NFTs from creators worldwide
Fan Token
Discover an all-new fandom and unlock unlimited fan experiences
Web3 Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
BNB Chain
The most popular blockchain to build your own dApp
Charity
Blockchain empowers charity to be more transparent, efficient, and traceable
Cancel
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Ethereum Address Falls Victim to Phishing Scam Resulting in $1.1M Loss

Binance News
2024-01-25 15:14
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Coincu, an Ethereum address recently fell victim to a phishing scam, resulting in a staggering loss of approximately $1.1 million. The compromised address saw significant losses in both LINK tokens, totaling approximately $813,000, and aETHLink, amounting to approximately $301,000. The incident unfolded in two phases, with the victim failing to implement transaction slippage protection and becoming susceptible to a subsequent 'sandwich attack.' During the exchange of 58.2K LINK for 222.4 ETH, the victim incurred an additional loss of $300,000. Adding to the woes, a Maximum Extractable Value (MEV) bot capitalized on the compromised situation, accumulating 135.56 ETH in bribes, further exacerbating the financial toll on the victim. The phishing scam highlights the importance of robust security measures in the cryptocurrency space, with transaction slippage protection and heightened awareness serving as crucial shields against malicious attacks. The incident also underscores the evolving tactics employed by bad actors, with the 'sandwich attack' method and MEV exploitation being notable examples. PeckShieldAlert's disclosure of this unfortunate event serves as a cautionary tale for cryptocurrency enthusiasts, emphasizing the critical need for vigilance and proactive security measures. As the crypto community grapples with evolving threats, staying informed and adopting robust security practices remains paramount for safeguarding assets in this dynamic and sometimes precarious financial landscape.
View full text