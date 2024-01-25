Quaere AI Companion Project Launches Beta Phase

According to Foresight News, the Web3 astrology concept AI companion project, Quaere, has launched its beta phase, which involves the distribution of invitation codes. Early stakers of Diamon and Platinum memberships will be able to generate Genesis Codes, allowing invitees to be promoted to Gold membership levels. Gold members will have the opportunity to generate Starlight Codes, inviting more users to join the platform. In addition, users can obtain invitation codes through community and official channels. Prior to this, the Quaere app had successfully launched on the App Store, allowing early community contributors, specifically those holding Quaere Genesis Pass NFT whitelist, to experience staking.

