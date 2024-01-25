copy link
Microsoft to Cut 1900 Jobs in Activision Blizzard and Xbox Divisions
2024-01-25 14:35
According to Foresight News, Microsoft plans to lay off approximately 1900 employees from its Activision Blizzard and Xbox divisions, accounting for about 8% of the gaming department. The news was initially reported by The Verge.
