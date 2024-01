X Platform's Payment Feature Set to Launch in 2024

Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here .

According to Foresight News, in a recent interview with Doge Whisperer, Elon Musk revealed that the payment feature, Payments, of the X platform is set to launch later in 2024. Currently, X Payments LLC, a subsidiary of X, is applying for payment licenses across the United States. However, it is still uncertain whether the platform will expand its support for digital currencies.