Space and Time Introduces Blitzar GPU Acceleration Framework, Aptos Foundation Partners With Data Providers, VeChain Launches Grant 2.0

According to CoinDesk, Space and Time has introduced an open-source GPU acceleration framework called Blitzar for Proof of SQL. The framework was created to enhance zero-knowledge (ZK) proofs in the Web3 community and is a result of Space and Time's collaboration with NVIDIA. Proof of SQL, introduced in alpha in August, enables smart contracts to verify data inquiries across diverse sources. In other news, Aptos Foundation is launching partnerships with data providers Dune, Nansen, Space x Time, Token Terminal, DappRadar, The Tie, Flipside Crypto, and Elliptic. The goal of these partnerships is to ensure that they get the most out of building on Aptos, offer a full range of data integration services to everyone in the Aptos ecosystem and community, and mobilize the Move on Aptos programming language to integrate swiftly and securely. These partnerships will also make everything from data standardization to dApp searchability simpler on Aptos. Lastly, VeChain, an enterprise-grade L1 public blockchain, announced the launch of Grant 2.0, an upgrade to its existing developer grant program. The new version of the program offers developers up to a new maximum of $100K in funding, a significant increase from its previous $30K limit, in addition to new marketing and microgrants, plus greater mentorship and support for sustainability grant recipients. The updated program is also designed to encourage the development of sustainability-focused decentralized ecosystems in the form of “X-to-earn” applications.

