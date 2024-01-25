Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Buys and Sells Shares in 21Shares Bitcoin ETF

According to Coincu, ARK Invest, led by renowned investor Cathie Wood, displayed dynamic trading activity on January 24. Daily data revealed that the investment firm strategically acquired 267,804 shares of the ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF, amounting to an approximate value of US$10.6 million based on the previous day's closing price. ARK Invest executed a sell-off, divesting itself of 282,975 shares of the same ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF. The transaction, while substantial, reflects the agility and adaptability of ARK Invest's investment strategy. The net result of these moves indicates a nuanced approach to portfolio management. In addition to the ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF transactions, ARK Invest engaged in selling activities involving the ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF. The firm offloaded approximately $5.4 million worth of shares based on the previous day's closing price. Cathie Wood, known for her innovative investment approach and the ability to navigate the volatile cryptocurrency market, continues to attract attention with ARK's dynamic trading strategies. The decision to both acquire and divest significant shares in the ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF highlights the firm's commitment to strategic moves in response to market dynamics.

View full text