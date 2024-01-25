Bitflow Labs Secures $1.3 Million Pre-Seed Funding Led by Portal Ventures

According to Foresight News, Bitflow Labs, a decentralized trading protocol for the Bitcoin ecosystem, has completed a $1.3 million pre-seed funding round. The round was led by Portal Ventures, with participation from Bitcoin Frontier Fund, Bitcoin Startup Lab, Big Brain Holdings, Newman Capital, Genblock Capital, Tykhe Block Ventures, Insignius Capital, Side Door Ventures, Coindex Capital, Marin Ventures, SkyVision Capital, and Spicy Capital. Bitflow Labs plans to use the funds to accelerate the development of its infrastructure, expand its team, improve user experience, and explore new applications within the Bitcoin ecosystem.

