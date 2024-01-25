Trezor Acknowledges Compromised Email Provider and Malicious Emails Sent to Users

According to CryptoPotato, hardware wallet provider Trezor has confirmed that its third-party email provider was compromised, resulting in a series of malicious emails sent to users in the last 12 hours. The deceptive emails, appearing to be from “noreply@trezor.io,” prompt recipients to upgrade their “network” or risk losing their funds. The message includes a harmful link redirecting users to a webpage requesting their seed phrase. Trezor revealed in its latest update that it promptly deactivated the malicious link and contained the potential threat. While the link itself is harmless as admitted by the company, user funds remain secure unless the recovery seed was entered. Trezor advised affected users to swiftly transfer their funds to a new wallet for added security. The unauthorized email impersonating Trezor using their domain addressed subscribers to their newsletter. If users have not disclosed their 12 or 24-word recovery seed through any online form, their assets remain secure. If they have entered their recovery seed in any form, particularly one that was sent via email, it is crucial to transfer their funds to a new wallet immediately. This development follows a series of coordinated phishing attacks, where investors have reported receiving fraudulent emails purportedly originating from various platforms, including decentralized applications and the crypto wallet bridge provider WalletConnect. The fraudulent emails also claimed association with the full stack on-chain data platform Token Terminal, the decentralized finance portfolio tracker De.Fi, and the crypto media outlet Cointelegraph. Experts shared screenshots indicating that every email featured enticing offers of fraudulent airdrops designed to trick users into taking action. Despite having a common objective, the scammers provided various reasons to justify the claimed airdrops in the emails.

