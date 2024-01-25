Buy Crypto
Markets
Trade
Spot
Buy and sell on the Spot market with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Buy & sell cryptocurrencies using bank transfer and 800+ options
Convert & Block Trade
The easiest way to trade at all sizes
Trading Bots
Trade smarter with our various automated strategies - easy, fast and reliable
Copy Trading
Follow the most popular traders
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Contracts settled in USDT and USDC
COIN-M Futures
Contracts settled in cryptocurrency
Options
USDT Options with limited downside and affordable entry
Earn
Square
Square
Stay informed with everything crypto
Academy (Learn & Earn)
Earn crypto by learning about blockchain
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights
Research
Institutional-grade analysis, in-depth insights, and more
More
VIP & Institutional
Your trusted digital asset platform for VIPs and institutions
Launchpad
Discover and gain access to new token launches
Mining Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
Pay
Send, receive and spend crypto
Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
NFT
Explore NFTs from creators worldwide
Fan Token
Discover an all-new fandom and unlock unlimited fan experiences
Web3 Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
BNB Chain
The most popular blockchain to build your own dApp
Charity
Blockchain empowers charity to be more transparent, efficient, and traceable
Cancel
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Trezor Acknowledges Compromised Email Provider and Malicious Emails Sent to Users

Binance News
2024-01-25 12:07
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to CryptoPotato, hardware wallet provider Trezor has confirmed that its third-party email provider was compromised, resulting in a series of malicious emails sent to users in the last 12 hours. The deceptive emails, appearing to be from “noreply@trezor.io,” prompt recipients to upgrade their “network” or risk losing their funds. The message includes a harmful link redirecting users to a webpage requesting their seed phrase. Trezor revealed in its latest update that it promptly deactivated the malicious link and contained the potential threat. While the link itself is harmless as admitted by the company, user funds remain secure unless the recovery seed was entered. Trezor advised affected users to swiftly transfer their funds to a new wallet for added security. The unauthorized email impersonating Trezor using their domain addressed subscribers to their newsletter. If users have not disclosed their 12 or 24-word recovery seed through any online form, their assets remain secure. If they have entered their recovery seed in any form, particularly one that was sent via email, it is crucial to transfer their funds to a new wallet immediately. This development follows a series of coordinated phishing attacks, where investors have reported receiving fraudulent emails purportedly originating from various platforms, including decentralized applications and the crypto wallet bridge provider WalletConnect. The fraudulent emails also claimed association with the full stack on-chain data platform Token Terminal, the decentralized finance portfolio tracker De.Fi, and the crypto media outlet Cointelegraph. Experts shared screenshots indicating that every email featured enticing offers of fraudulent airdrops designed to trick users into taking action. Despite having a common objective, the scammers provided various reasons to justify the claimed airdrops in the emails.
View full text