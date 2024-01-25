Elwood Technologies Receives FCA Approval For Its Token And Derivatives Platform

According to Foresight News, cryptocurrency trading services company Elwood Technologies has received approval from the UK's Financial Conduct Authority (FCA). The authorization is related to its security token and derivatives execution management system, which allows its clients to connect to cryptocurrency exchanges and over-the-counter trading. Elwood was founded by former Brevan Howard CEO Alan Howard, who remains a controlling shareholder. In May 2022, Elwood Technologies completed a $70 million Series A funding round led by Goldman Sachs and Dawn Capital, with participation from Barclays, BlockFi Ventures, Digital Currency Group, Flow Traders, and Galaxy Digital Ventures.

