Hedge Fund PSE Trading Reports 148.5% Profit Growth in Core Strategy Product for 2023
Binance News
2024-01-25 11:14
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, hedge fund PSE Trading has reported a 148.5% profit growth in its core strategy product for 2023. The fund has now achieved institutional-level asset custody and plans to collaborate with auditing firms to release audit reports, further enhancing transparency and trustworthiness. PSE Trading focuses on investing in modular blockchain technology, the MOVE ecosystem, and the AI domain.
