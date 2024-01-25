copy link
Aether Games Secures $300,000 in Strategic Sales Financing
2024-01-25 11:00
According to Foresight News, Avalanche ecosystem launchpad platform Avalaunch has announced that Web3 game developer Aether Games has secured $300,000 in strategic sales financing. Previously, Aether Games completed a $5 million seed funding round with participation from Mystenlabs and Polygon.
