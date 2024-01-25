Ozys Accuses Former CISO of Weakening Firewall Prior to $81.5M Hack

According to Foresight News, South Korean blockchain technology company Ozys has accused its former Chief Information Security Officer (CISO) of deliberately weakening the company's firewall before a security breach that led to an $81.5 million hack of its cross-chain protocol Orbit Bridge. In a blog post published on Thursday, the company revealed that it has filed a lawsuit against the former CISO for damages and submitted a petition requesting local police to investigate any potential connection between the former employee and the hacking incident. Ozys claims that the former security chief made several modifications to the internal firewall on November 22, just two days after submitting a voluntary resignation request. The employee reportedly left the company on December 6 without informing the company of the changes made to the security settings. Ozys discovered these parameter changes on January 10.

