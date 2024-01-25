copy link
create picture
more
Bitwise Bitcoin ETF Receives Thousands of Donations Within Hours of Announcing Wallet Address
Binance News
2024-01-25 09:56
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, fund management company Bitwise announced the wallet address for its Bitcoin spot ETF today. Within hours, the address received thousands of donations, with inscribed donations being the most numerous. The wallet address currently holds $6,083 worth of inscribed donations and more than 16,000 inscriptions in total.
View full text