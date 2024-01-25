copy link
Orbiter Finance Integrates ZetaChain into Layer2 Cross Rollup Bridge
Binance News
2024-01-25 09:25
According to Foresight News, Orbiter Finance has announced the integration of public blockchain ZetaChain into its Layer2 cross rollup bridge. This development aims to enhance the platform's capabilities and improve its overall performance.
