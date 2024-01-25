Zapper to Launch Token and NFT Profit and Loss Rankings

According to Foresight News, asset manager Zapper is set to introduce a profit and loss ranking system for tokens and non-fungible tokens (NFTs), initially supporting the display of the top 100 winners and losers. The supported chains currently include Ethereum, Base, OP, and Arbitrum. The new ranking system aims to provide users with a comprehensive overview of the performance of various tokens and NFTs in the market. By offering a clear picture of the top performers and underperformers, investors can make more informed decisions when it comes to their digital asset portfolios. As the popularity of NFTs and digital tokens continues to grow, tools like Zapper's ranking system will become increasingly valuable for investors looking to navigate the complex world of digital assets. With support for major chains like Ethereum and Arbitrum, Zapper's ranking system is well-positioned to cater to a wide range of users and their diverse investment needs.

