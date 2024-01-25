South Korean Telecom Giant KT to Shut Down Non-NFT Platform MINCL

According to Foresight News, South Korean telecom giant KT will shut down its non-NFT platform MINCL on March 4th. The company stated that the reason for closing the platform is due to changes in business conditions. The announcement advised users holding KT Wiz Rookie Pack NFTs to transfer these NFTs to wallets outside of MINCL. Users will not be able to view or download any remaining NFTs after the service end date. MINCL was launched in April 2022, providing retail and institutional users with NFT minting, trading, and wallet services.

