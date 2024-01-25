Sleepless AI Completes NFT Buyback and Plans Future Enhancements

According to Foresight News, Sleepless AI has announced that it has actively communicated with all NFT buyers and completed the buyback of NFTs for users who wished to sell them. The buyback was conducted at the same amount of BNB paid by the buyers during the final auction transaction. For those who do not wish to sell their NFTs at this time, the team plans to continue enhancing the value of the NFTs, including but not limited to priority whitelist access, exclusive game cards and items, and increased revenue. In addition, Sleepless AI will provide transparency in its product development progress by sharing weekly updates with the community on all the latest product developments.

