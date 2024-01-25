Buy Crypto
Markets
Trade
Spot
Buy and sell on the Spot market with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Buy & sell cryptocurrencies using bank transfer and 800+ options
Convert & Block Trade
The easiest way to trade at all sizes
Trading Bots
Trade smarter with our various automated strategies - easy, fast and reliable
Copy Trading
Follow the most popular traders
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Contracts settled in USDT and USDC
COIN-M Futures
Contracts settled in cryptocurrency
Options
USDT Options with limited downside and affordable entry
Earn
Square
Square
Stay informed with everything crypto
Academy (Learn & Earn)
Earn crypto by learning about blockchain
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights
Research
Institutional-grade analysis, in-depth insights, and more
More
VIP & Institutional
Your trusted digital asset platform for VIPs and institutions
Launchpad
Discover and gain access to new token launches
Mining Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
Pay
Send, receive and spend crypto
Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
NFT
Explore NFTs from creators worldwide
Fan Token
Discover an all-new fandom and unlock unlimited fan experiences
Web3 Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
BNB Chain
The most popular blockchain to build your own dApp
Charity
Blockchain empowers charity to be more transparent, efficient, and traceable
Cancel
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Cathie Wood Calls Bitcoin One of the Most Important Investments of Our Lifetime

Binance News
2024-01-25 07:51
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to CryptoPotato, ARK Invest CEO Cathie Wood recently discussed the significance of Bitcoin, describing it as one of the most important investments of our lifetimes. Under Wood's leadership, Ark Invest actively manages a spot Bitcoin ETF in collaboration with 21Shares. In a CNBC interview, Wood emphasized Bitcoin's robust security infrastructure, which relies on the world's largest computer network. Addressing earlier criticism from financial industry figures like CNBC's Jim Cramer, JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon, and Peter Schiff, Wood provided a counterargument that highlights Bitcoin's intrinsic value and high level of security. She noted that Bitcoin's network surpasses the combined size of the clouds constructed by Amazon, Google, and Microsoft over the past 15-20 years. On January 23, Ark Invest liquidated 585,915 ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITO) shares for approximately $12 million and used the proceeds to acquire 360,830 units of Ark 21Shares Bitcoin ETF (ARKB) valued at $14.5 million. Wood continued her strategic reallocation by removing ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF from ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW) and increasing Ark 21Shares spot Bitcoin ETF holdings. On January 22, ARKW sold 648,091 BITO units and used the funds to purchase 523,541 ARKB units. Ark Invest plans to continue acquiring ARKB spot Bitcoin ETF units until the targeted value is reached. Cathie Wood's comments were prompted by a post from Yassine Elmandjra, Ark Invest's Director of Digital Assets, highlighting Bitcoin's hashrate reaching 500 exahashes/s. Elmandjra presented statistics showing that BTC outperforms the world's most powerful supercomputer by a factor of 500 in raw operations per second. Wood also mentioned that she expects a significant price surge as institutions increasingly adopt Bitcoin, leading to a substantial increase in value. She believes that reaching a million-dollar token requires more trust and envisions this milestone being achieved with institutions allocating 2% to 5% of Bitcoin in their asset portfolios.
View full text