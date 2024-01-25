Smart Money Buys 43.5% of SNOW Supply and Sells for Profit

According to Foresight News, a smart money investor has purchased 386.94 trillion SNOW tokens, equivalent to 43.5% of the total supply, for 1.31 ETH (approximately $2,931). The investor then sold 72 trillion SNOW tokens for 53.4 ETH (about $119,000), making a profit of 52.09 ETH (around $116,000). The investor still holds 314.9 trillion SNOW tokens, which account for 35.4% of the total supply, with an unrealized profit of $535,000.

