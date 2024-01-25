copy link
Orderly Network Integrates Celestia Modular DA Technology
2024-01-25 06:16
According to Foresight News, NEAR ecosystem's decentralized trading protocol, Orderly Network, has announced the integration of Celestia modular DA technology. This development allows Orderly to scale and offer lower DA fees to meet the demands of complex DeFi DApp builders. Additionally, the modular architecture supports rapid iteration and deployment of DeFi applications.
