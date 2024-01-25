copy link
Four Pudgy Penguins Stolen on Blur Platform, Valued at Approximately 20 ETH
2024-01-25 06:16
According to Foresight News, PeckShield monitoring has reported that four Pudgy Penguins were stolen on the Blur platform, with a total value of approximately 20 ETH, equivalent to around $44,000.
