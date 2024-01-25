copy link
1inch Co-founder Anton Bukov Unlocks and Sells ILV Tokens Worth $1.86 Million
2024-01-25 06:16
According to Foresight News, 1inch co-founder Anton Bukov unlocked 25,186 ILV tokens, worth approximately $1.86 million, seven hours ago. He then sold 15,186 ILV tokens at a price of $73.36, obtaining 1.11 million USDC. Currently, ILV is trading at $71.75, with a 24-hour price decline of 5.60%.
