Digital Pound Consultation Set to Drop, Addressing Privacy and Financial Inclusion Concerns

According to CoinDesk, James Bowler, permanent secretary of the UK government's finance arm, the Treasury, announced that the digital pound consultation is set to drop on Thursday. Bowler mentioned that the government is proceeding with caution, as there are several issues surrounding privacy, financial inclusion, limits, monetary policy, and interest. The digital pound consultation opened in February and closed in June last year, with the Bank of England and Treasury stating that a digital pound was likely needed. Since then, the consultation has received over 50,000 responses, with privacy being a major concern among respondents. The Treasury Select Committee, a cross-party group responsible for examining the Treasury's policy decisions, requested last month that the government lower its proposed limit for individual holdings and allow the digital pound to bear interest. Bowler emphasized that the government is still in the phase of addressing the challenges posed by the digital pound, stating, 'This is about being a modern economy that recognizes how our citizens want to do business but it throws up a number of challenges that you'd want to overcome before you decided to proceed and we are still in that phase of looking at those challenges.'

View full text