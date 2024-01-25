Buy Crypto
Markets
Trade
Spot
Buy and sell on the Spot market with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Buy & sell cryptocurrencies using bank transfer and 800+ options
Convert & Block Trade
The easiest way to trade at all sizes
Trading Bots
Trade smarter with our various automated strategies - easy, fast and reliable
Copy Trading
Follow the most popular traders
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Contracts settled in USDT and USDC
COIN-M Futures
Contracts settled in cryptocurrency
Options
USDT Options with limited downside and affordable entry
Earn
Square
Square
Stay informed with everything crypto
Academy (Learn & Earn)
Earn crypto by learning about blockchain
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights
Research
Institutional-grade analysis, in-depth insights, and more
More
VIP & Institutional
Your trusted digital asset platform for VIPs and institutions
Launchpad
Discover and gain access to new token launches
Mining Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
Pay
Send, receive and spend crypto
Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
NFT
Explore NFTs from creators worldwide
Fan Token
Discover an all-new fandom and unlock unlimited fan experiences
Web3 Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
BNB Chain
The most popular blockchain to build your own dApp
Charity
Blockchain empowers charity to be more transparent, efficient, and traceable
Cancel
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Digital Pound Consultation Set to Drop, Addressing Privacy and Financial Inclusion Concerns

Binance News
2024-01-25 06:00
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to CoinDesk, James Bowler, permanent secretary of the UK government's finance arm, the Treasury, announced that the digital pound consultation is set to drop on Thursday. Bowler mentioned that the government is proceeding with caution, as there are several issues surrounding privacy, financial inclusion, limits, monetary policy, and interest. The digital pound consultation opened in February and closed in June last year, with the Bank of England and Treasury stating that a digital pound was likely needed. Since then, the consultation has received over 50,000 responses, with privacy being a major concern among respondents. The Treasury Select Committee, a cross-party group responsible for examining the Treasury's policy decisions, requested last month that the government lower its proposed limit for individual holdings and allow the digital pound to bear interest. Bowler emphasized that the government is still in the phase of addressing the challenges posed by the digital pound, stating, 'This is about being a modern economy that recognizes how our citizens want to do business but it throws up a number of challenges that you'd want to overcome before you decided to proceed and we are still in that phase of looking at those challenges.'
View full text