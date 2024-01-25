Buy Crypto
Markets
Trade
Spot
Buy and sell on the Spot market with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Buy & sell cryptocurrencies using bank transfer and 800+ options
Convert & Block Trade
The easiest way to trade at all sizes
Trading Bots
Trade smarter with our various automated strategies - easy, fast and reliable
Copy Trading
Follow the most popular traders
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Contracts settled in USDT and USDC
COIN-M Futures
Contracts settled in cryptocurrency
Options
USDT Options with limited downside and affordable entry
Earn
Square
Square
Stay informed with everything crypto
Academy (Learn & Earn)
Earn crypto by learning about blockchain
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights
Research
Institutional-grade analysis, in-depth insights, and more
More
VIP & Institutional
Your trusted digital asset platform for VIPs and institutions
Launchpad
Discover and gain access to new token launches
Mining Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
Pay
Send, receive and spend crypto
Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
NFT
Explore NFTs from creators worldwide
Fan Token
Discover an all-new fandom and unlock unlimited fan experiences
Web3 Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
BNB Chain
The most popular blockchain to build your own dApp
Charity
Blockchain empowers charity to be more transparent, efficient, and traceable
Cancel
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Cryptocurrency Market Decline Affects Optimism Token, But Majority of Holders Remain Profitable

Binance News
2024-01-25 05:44
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to CryptoPotato, the overall market capitalization of cryptocurrencies experienced a decline at the beginning of this week, dropping from $1.6 trillion to $1.5 trillion, indicating a day-on-day decrease of over 5%. This market downturn affected the native token of the Ethereum-based layer-2 Optimistic Rollup network, OP, which incurred weekly losses of over 20%. Despite this, a substantial number of token holders maintained a profitable position. A recent analysis by Intotheblock revealed that over 80% of OP token holders fall into this category. This trend is viewed as positive for the crypto asset, indicating the resilience of long-term investors who have navigated through the market’s volatility. It also underscores investor confidence for sustained growth in the future. The layer 2 scaling solution has witnessed massive growth over the past year, closely following its rival Arbitrum. A major turning point for Optimism was its Bedrock hard fork implemented on June 6 last year. The primary goals of the Bedrock upgrade were to decrease deposit times and fees while bolstering the network’s security. Following the hard fork, Optimism experienced a notable surge in transactions while volume followed suit. Diving deeper into ITB’s data suggests that Optimism has recorded a significant number of large transactions in recent weeks. The figure spiked to 421 on January 12th, a level not seen in almost a year. Additionally, the total number of addresses holding some amount of balance has exceeded a million for the first time. Over the past three months, the consistent creation of new addresses has remained above 1.34k. This heightened user activity presents a positive and bullish outlook. On the network side, a similar trend is observed, with Optimism’s increased development activity reflected in its entrance into the top 10 crypto assets with noteworthy GitHub commits in December.
View full text