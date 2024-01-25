Zapper to Replace Studio with No-Code Solution and Distribute OP Tokens to Top Contributors

According to Foresight News, decentralized finance (DeFi) aggregator platform Zapper has announced plans to shut down Zapper Studio and replace it with a no-code solution, aiming to launch within the next four weeks. The repository and its code will remain live, open, and forkable, but the team will no longer maintain it. In addition, the company will distribute 5,000 OP tokens to its top contributors, and all eligible users on the leaderboard can claim POAP.

View full text