Gitcoin Passport Launches New ETH Stamp to Distinguish Genuine Users
Binance News
2024-01-25 04:36
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, Gitcoin Passport has introduced a new ETH Stamp that utilizes on-chain transaction history to differentiate between genuine and fake users. The previous version of the ETH Stamp has had its points removed, and users can now earn points using the new Stamp. This development aims to improve the user experience and maintain the integrity of the platform by identifying and filtering out fraudulent users.
