T2T2 Launches on Arbitrum, Enhancing On-Chain Trading Efficiency and Lowering Gas Fees

According to Foresight News, one-stop community copy trading platform T2T2 went live on Arbitrum on January 25, 2024, marking the first step in full-chain social copy trading. T2T2 stated that Arbitrum can bring higher on-chain trading efficiency and lower gas fees. The integration with Arbitrum is expected to significantly improve the trading experience for users by providing faster transaction speeds and reduced costs. This move aligns with T2T2's goal of offering a seamless and efficient trading platform for its community.

