LayerZero Integrates With RARI Chain, Expanding Cross-Chain Interoperability
Binance News
2024-01-25 03:37
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, LayerZero, a cross-chain interoperability protocol, has announced its integration with RARI Chain. Applications integrated with LayerZero can now add RARI Chain as a supported network. Creators within the RARI Chain ecosystem can connect to over 45 public chains through LayerZero endpoints.
