LayerZero Integrates With RARI Chain, Expanding Cross-Chain Interoperability

According to Foresight News, LayerZero, a cross-chain interoperability protocol, has announced its integration with RARI Chain. Applications integrated with LayerZero can now add RARI Chain as a supported network. Creators within the RARI Chain ecosystem can connect to over 45 public chains through LayerZero endpoints.