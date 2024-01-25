copy link
EigenLayer Introduces Three New LSTs and Removes 200,000 ETH Personal Cap
Binance News
2024-01-25 03:36
According to Foresight News, Ethereum re-staking protocol EigenLayer announced the introduction of three new LSTs in its re-staking ecosystem: sfrxETH, mETH, and LsETH, while also removing the 200,000 ETH personal cap on LSTs. In addition, the team is introducing a new method for allocating re-staking points, which will set the cap on re-staking points allocated to any LST, LRT, or individual deposit at 33% of the total future issuance. The team will lift the suspension from February 6, 04:00 Beijing time to February 10, 04:00 (Pacific Time February 5, 12:00 to Pacific Time February 9, 12:00), adding the new LSTs sfrxETH, mETH, and LsETH, with no cap on any LST. After this period, all deposits will be suspended again.
