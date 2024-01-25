Friend.Tech Announces V2 Launch With Money Club, New Point System, And Custom Curves

According to Foresight News, Web3 social platform friend.tech has announced the upcoming launch of its version 2 (v2), which will introduce new features such as Money Club, a new point system, and custom curves. The platform aims to enhance user experience and engagement by offering these innovative functionalities. The Money Club feature will provide users with an exclusive space for financial discussions and networking, while the new point system is designed to reward users for their contributions and interactions on the platform. Custom curves, on the other hand, will allow users to create their own unique engagement metrics, further personalizing their experience on friend.tech. These new features are expected to attract more users to the platform and foster a thriving community centered around Web3 technology and social interactions. The launch of friend.tech v2 demonstrates the platform's commitment to continuous improvement and innovation in the Web3 social space.

