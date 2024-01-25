Meson Network Completes Strategic Financing Round Led By Presto Labs And Announces Token Sale On CoinList

According to Foresight News, the DePIN project Meson Network has completed a strategic financing round led by Presto Labs, with the specific amount of funding not disclosed. In addition, CoinList will launch the sale of Meson tokens (MSN) on February 9th. The token supply for this sale is 2.5 million MSN tokens, representing 2.5% of the total supply, priced at $1.75 each. The tokens will unlock one-sixth on March 15, 2024, and then unlock monthly over the following six months.

