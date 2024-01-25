Ape Terminal Responds to Allegations of Fraudulent IDO Practices

According to Foresight News, Ape Terminal has responded to allegations made by KOL Mac (@MacnBTC) that the project's IDO winners were team members and that millions of dollars were earned through the sale of SAVM winner wallets. Ape Terminal stated that SatoshiVM (SAVM) was founded by MacnBTC and that they did not sell any SAVM fees for $0, but instead transferred all fees to Mac. They added that Mac holds a large amount of unlocked SAVM, targets liquidity, and gives tokens to friends. Mac reportedly made over $10 million in profit within a day and needed a scapegoat. Ape Terminal also provided detailed information and data on Mac's liquidation on SAVM. Previously, KOL Mac (@MacnBTC) claimed that all winners of Ape Terminal's Launchpad project were team members and that the project engaged in fraudulent practices in all its IDO releases. In addition, Mac alleged that Ape Terminal charged a 25% fee and returned all SAVM tokens to the SatoshiVM team, but earned millions of dollars through the sale of winner wallets. Mac expressed regret for recommending Ape Terminal to the team, as it now appears impossible to trust Ape Terminal for a fair sale.

