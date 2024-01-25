copy link
SatoshiVM Token SAVM Plummets Over 45% In 24 Hours
2024-01-25 01:17
According to Foresight News, data from CoinGecko reveals that the Bitcoin ZK Rollup Layer2 solution SatoshiVM's token, SAVM, has experienced a significant drop of over 45% within 24 hours, currently trading at $6.48. Notably, the price of SAVM during its initial DEX offering (IDO) was $0.05.
