CryptoSafe Raises $20 Million at $95 Million Valuation
Binance News
2024-01-25 01:16
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, blockchain project CryptoSafe has raised $20 million in funding at a valuation of $95 million. The specific investors have not been disclosed. The funds raised will be used for CryptoSafe's innovation plans and market expansion. Previously, the project raised $2 million in a private investment round at a valuation of $15 million, with participation from VentureX Capital, NexTech Ventures, and Blockchain Innovations Fund.
