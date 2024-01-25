CryptoSafe Raises $20 Million at $95 Million Valuation

According to Foresight News, blockchain project CryptoSafe has raised $20 million in funding at a valuation of $95 million. The specific investors have not been disclosed. The funds raised will be used for CryptoSafe's innovation plans and market expansion. Previously, the project raised $2 million in a private investment round at a valuation of $15 million, with participation from VentureX Capital, NexTech Ventures, and Blockchain Innovations Fund.

